Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

ADC stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $70.15.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,582 shares of company stock worth $4,024,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after acquiring an additional 462,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

