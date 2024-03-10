Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,927 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Airbnb worth $85,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock worth $200,439,308. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The company has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

