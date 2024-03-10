Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.85%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
