Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

