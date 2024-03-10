Allbirds (BIRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allbirds Price Performance

Allbirds stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.88. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Allbirds by 384,979.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allbirds by 850.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 847.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.35.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

