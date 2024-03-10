Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Head-To-Head Comparison

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Alpha Tau Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $405.47 million 1.31 $53.65 million $0.72 10.04 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$33.76 million ($0.42) -7.17

Analyst Recommendations

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OraSure Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OraSure Technologies and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.40%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.67%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies 13.23% 14.50% 12.69% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -31.06% -26.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Alpha Tau Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's diagnostic products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgeneGUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

