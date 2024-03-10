Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $215.20 million, a PE ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 578.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 574,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 196,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

