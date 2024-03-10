Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 214.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 231,582 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 102.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ALLETE by 13.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ALLETE by 44.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.7 %

ALE opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 65.58%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.