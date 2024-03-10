Alps Advisors Inc. Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

JD opened at $24.75 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

