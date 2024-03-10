Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOF. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KOF opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

