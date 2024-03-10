Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

