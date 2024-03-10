American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

