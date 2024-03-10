American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $222,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $8,440,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.84 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.