Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $85.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.69% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $85,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

