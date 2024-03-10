Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 449,841 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 449,841 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $82,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after purchasing an additional 364,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after purchasing an additional 343,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,418,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $925,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $211.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.57. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

