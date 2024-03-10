Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 361.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,029 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $110.41 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

