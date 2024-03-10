Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CFO Sells $33,564.16 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $5,583,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

