Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMLX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5,980,997.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,751,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,259 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 840,940 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

