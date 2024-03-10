Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 9,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 224% compared to the typical volume of 2,843 call options.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 82.3 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $227.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMLX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

