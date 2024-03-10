Analysts Issue Forecasts for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.20.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PAG opened at $152.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

