Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price at $3.22

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 579.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

