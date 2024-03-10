Analysts Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $102.80

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $104.12 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,420.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,036 shares of company stock worth $7,958,252. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.