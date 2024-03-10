Analysts Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Price Target at $289.24

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $257.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

