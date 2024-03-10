Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Price Target at $174.83

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $171.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

