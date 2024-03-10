Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $146.32

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NYSE:DG opened at $157.31 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

