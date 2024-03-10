Analysts Set Expectations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 79,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 622.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,397 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 105,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

