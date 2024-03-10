Analysts Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price at $45.00

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

