Analysts Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Target Price at $11.72

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.72.
KNTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNTE
Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of KNTE stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.36.
About Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kinnate Biopharma
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.