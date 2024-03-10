Analysts Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Target Price at $11.72

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

KNTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNTE

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% in the second quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 1,550,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 53,138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 419,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1,389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 401,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.