Analysts Set Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Target Price at $8.13

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTK. Scotiabank upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTK opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

