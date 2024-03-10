Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $109.67

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Post alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on POST

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST opened at $102.96 on Thursday. Post has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,434. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Post

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 433,085 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after buying an additional 385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Free Report

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.