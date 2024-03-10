Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $155.21

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average is $129.45. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

