Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $35.33

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.08. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,708,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after buying an additional 529,497 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after buying an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 190,499 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.