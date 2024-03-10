Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target at $68.90

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

