Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $93.00

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Welltower Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. Welltower has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.