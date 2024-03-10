Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $93.00

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on WELL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE:WELL opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. Welltower has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.