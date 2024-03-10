Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $58.71

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,257 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,406. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 3.9 %

ZG stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.