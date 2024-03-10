Analyzing Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Assura and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assura N/A N/A N/A Physicians Realty Trust 13.97% 4.34% 1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assura and Physicians Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Physicians Realty Trust $2.18 billion 4.45 $306.01 million $0.56 31.68

Analyst Recommendations

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Assura.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Assura and Physicians Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assura 0 1 0 0 2.00 Physicians Realty Trust 1 5 3 0 2.22

Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.81%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Assura.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Assura on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion. At Assura, we BUILD for health. Assura builds better spaces for people and places, invests in skills and inspires new ways of working, and unlocks the power of design and innovation to deliver lasting impact for communities – aiming for six million people to have benefitted from improvements to and through its healthcare buildings by 2026. Assura is leading for a sustainable future, targeting net zero carbon across its portfolio by 2040.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2023, owned approximately 96.0% of OP Units.

