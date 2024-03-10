Analyzing Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $294.07 million 5.08 $66.54 million $0.92 17.16 Riley Exploration Permian $375.05 million 1.51 $118.01 million $5.58 4.96

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Riley Exploration Permian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 221.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riley Exploration Permian has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 6 1 3.14 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.00%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.51%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 20.45% 8.98% 5.11% Riley Exploration Permian 29.75% 25.08% 11.46%

Risk & Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.