Analyzing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.44 billion 0.89 -$82.04 million ($0.24) -18.04 Alphabet $307.39 billion 5.51 $73.80 billion $5.80 23.50

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Taboola.com and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alphabet 0 0 5 0 3.00

Taboola.com presently has a consensus price target of $5.94, suggesting a potential upside of 37.18%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $146.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Alphabet.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.70% -1.85% -1.16% Alphabet 24.01% 27.22% 19.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats Taboola.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

