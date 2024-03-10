Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AND. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.64.

TSE:AND opened at C$42.70 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.76 and a 52-week high of C$53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The firm has a market cap of C$846.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$211,477.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

