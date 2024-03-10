APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury expects that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

APA stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in APA by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

