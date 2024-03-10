APA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,644 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the average volume of 12,569 put options.

APA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.27.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.