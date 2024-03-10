Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $106.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.92.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $108.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.