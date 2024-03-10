Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Up 8.7%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 521,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,534,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

