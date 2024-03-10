AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $145.13.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.