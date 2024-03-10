AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $160.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of ATR opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.58. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

