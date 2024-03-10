Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Aptiv worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

