Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $37.19

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.19, but opened at $35.99. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 58,427 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $984.90 million, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

