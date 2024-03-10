Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading 5.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.21. 954,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 846,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arhaus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

