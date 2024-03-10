ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.08

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 93274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
