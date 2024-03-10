Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 726,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 90,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,683 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJG opened at $251.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

