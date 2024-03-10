Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Insider Sells $37,851.84 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John E. Davis sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,851.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,724.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Performance

AORT opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,712 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

AORT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

